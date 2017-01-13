Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra String Quartet To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday, 1/15
King's actual birthday - they will perform at 10 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St. and at 10:30 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St. On Jan. 29, they will perform at 9:30 a.m. at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St. and at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St. String quartet members Amy Licata , Diana Sachs , Janz Castelo and Robbie Hausmann will play Licata's arrangements of gospel hymns as part of morning worship at each church. BPO Diversity Council co-chairs Otis N. Glover and Rev.
