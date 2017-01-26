Buffalo Museum Announces $1.4 Million Renovation Plan
Restore, reactivate and reconnect: They're words that the Buffalo History Museum's Executive Director, Melissa Brown, said can only describe their mission to transform more than a quarter of the museum's grounds. The group started fundraising last fall and held an event to thank their donors for helping raise the majority of their $1.43 million goal.
