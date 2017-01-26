Buffalo Museum Announces $1.4 Million...

Buffalo Museum Announces $1.4 Million Renovation Plan

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

Restore, reactivate and reconnect: They're words that the Buffalo History Museum's Executive Director, Melissa Brown, said can only describe their mission to transform more than a quarter of the museum's grounds. The group started fundraising last fall and held an event to thank their donors for helping raise the majority of their $1.43 million goal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do black people have special behavioral problems? 6 hr TheTruth 10
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 6 hr Yessirreebob 5
Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills 7 hr Bflo Neocon 8
Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16) 11 hr PeaceInThe716 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,781
Some dooshbag said I hate women Wed IL DUCE TRUMP 3
Katie Morse ch.7 Wed Judge Themis 2
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Erie County was issued at January 26 at 9:45PM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,167 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC