Buffalo Becomes First Major City to Eliminate Damaging Parking Rules
In a major breakthrough for walkable cities, Buffalo, New York, has adopted a new zoning code that eliminates parking minimums. Since the 1940s, parking minimums have required developers to include a base number of spots, with the amount of parking depending on the type of building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|2 hr
|punK
|12
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|punK
|41
|Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY
|16 hr
|Bad Decision
|5
|McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|wants a one on one
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tom Cotton, in Policy Error, Seeks To Slow Immi...
|Mon
|Wildchild
|1
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC