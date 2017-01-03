Buffalo Becomes First Major City to E...

Buffalo Becomes First Major City to Eliminate Damaging Parking Rules

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

In a major breakthrough for walkable cities, Buffalo, New York, has adopted a new zoning code that eliminates parking minimums. Since the 1940s, parking minimums have required developers to include a base number of spots, with the amount of parking depending on the type of building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 2 hr punK 12
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) 3 hr punK 41
Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY 16 hr Bad Decision 5
McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10) 17 hr wants a one on one 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Now_What- 20,767
News Tom Cotton, in Policy Error, Seeks To Slow Immi... Mon Wildchild 1
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) Dec 31 The TRUMP of Trolls 12
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County was issued at January 04 at 5:29AM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,941 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,758

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC