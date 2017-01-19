Buffalo-Area Republican Chair: Time for Politicos to 'Retool Their Playbooks'
TWC NEWS VIDEO: Erie County Republican Chair Nick Langworthy, who joined us from the lobby of the Loews Madison Hotel the evening before Donald Trump's inauguration as 45th president, was no stranger to the "Draft Trump" movement, which began stirring years ago in Western New York. Langworthy says the Buffalo area will, for a change, have the attention of the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|7 min
|too corrupt
|70
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|12 hr
|Art Arckinbouler
|57
|Roy's plumbing (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|Carol we miss you
|10
|Lawyer faces assault charges (Aug '09)
|23 hr
|Babalooshka
|17
|Supreme Court Race DO NOT vote for DisHon. John... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|BriteFartNews
|13
|WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08)
|Jan 16
|Suticat
|924
|Hubby affair at Xylem
|Jan 16
|fart seeker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC