Buffalo 5th Worst in Wallet Hub Jobs Report
Buffalo, NY The news is not good for Buffalo when it comes to jobs in 2017, at least compared to other cities. WalletHub ranks Buffalo fifth worst out of 150 cities.
Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
