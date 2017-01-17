Bard To Broadway auditions in Parksville, Nanaimo
The dates for auditions are Jan. 21 at St. Paul's Church Hall from 1-4 p.m. and Jan. 22 and 28 at 186 Shelly Rd. in Parksville from 1-4 p.m. Email [email protected] to arrange an audition time. People auditioning should prepare a short monologue or reading of your choice, but they will also be reading from the scripts.
