Baker Victory Services Employee Accused of 201 Counts of Fraud
Buffalo, NY A Williamsville woman faces more than 200 counts in an indictment unsealed today. 55 year old Kristin Hauser is accused of forging 67 documents related to investigations of abuse and neglect of vulnerable New Yorkers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
