Baker Victory Services Employee Accus...

Baker Victory Services Employee Accused of 201 Counts of Fraud

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY A Williamsville woman faces more than 200 counts in an indictment unsealed today. 55 year old Kristin Hauser is accused of forging 67 documents related to investigations of abuse and neglect of vulnerable New Yorkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs 4 hr newdayrisen 20
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 5 hr newdayrisen 25
Abluntrumphater 5 hr newdayrisen 35
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) 5 hr newdayrisen 54
is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12) 12 hr Racefan73 91
Nalina Shapiro losing weight and looking great (Oct '14) 13 hr Racefan73 12
Do black people have special behavioral problems? Wed lol 9
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,676 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC