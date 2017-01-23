Arson Arrest In Buffalo
Buffalo, NY Buffalo Police made an arrest Saturday in connection with a fire on the city's East Side. Police say that a 63 year-old man is in custody and facing numerous charges stemming from the fire that broke out Saturday morning on Bailey Avenue.
