Arson Arrest In Buffalo

18 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY Buffalo Police made an arrest Saturday in connection with a fire on the city's East Side. Police say that a 63 year-old man is in custody and facing numerous charges stemming from the fire that broke out Saturday morning on Bailey Avenue.

Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

