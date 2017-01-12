Are We There Yet? Ridesharing's Battle With Albany
"I'm very confident that within in the next six months we're going to figure it out," New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan told WBEN on Friday. Ryan explained that details are still being discussed between legislators and ridesharing personnel including background checks, liability insurance, workers compensation, and local control.
