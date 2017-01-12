Are We There Yet? Ridesharing's Battl...

Are We There Yet? Ridesharing's Battle With Albany

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

"I'm very confident that within in the next six months we're going to figure it out," New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan told WBEN on Friday. Ryan explained that details are still being discussed between legislators and ridesharing personnel including background checks, liability insurance, workers compensation, and local control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08) 24 min Suticat 924
Hubby affair at Xylem 5 hr fart seeker 3
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs Sun Reaper 54
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Sat kingmuthufukkah 28
News Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08) Jan 13 thatgurkkss 7
News Toddler accused of shooting baby sitter (Jan '09) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 5
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) Jan 12 kingmuthufukkah 55
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC