APSU GuitarFest begins February 11th
This February, Austin Peay State University and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts will present the annual APSU GuitarFest, featuring guest artist concerts, lectures and workshops. This year's festival will feature performances by 2015 Grammy Awards winner, Jason Vieaux, as well as the AronBerkner Duo of guitarist Stephen Aron and flutist Jane Berkner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
|Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|TheTruth
|19
|Do some black women dress like prostitutes?
|4 hr
|TheTruth
|22
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|Rochester Truth
|74
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|Thu
|Art Arckinbouler
|57
|Roy's plumbing (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Carol we miss you
|10
|Lawyer faces assault charges (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Babalooshka
|17
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC