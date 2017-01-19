APSU GuitarFest begins February 11th

This February, Austin Peay State University and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts will present the annual APSU GuitarFest, featuring guest artist concerts, lectures and workshops. This year's festival will feature performances by 2015 Grammy Awards winner, Jason Vieaux, as well as the AronBerkner Duo of guitarist Stephen Aron and flutist Jane Berkner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.