Anxiety May Lead to Unneeded Prostate...

Anxiety May Lead to Unneeded Prostate Cancer Treatments

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HON

The research included more than 1,500 men newly diagnosed with localized prostate cancer. They were more likely to choose surgery and radiation therapy than active surveillance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16) 2 hr Yobabe 22
Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills 5 hr Bflo Neocon 12
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 13 hr lol 7
Do black people have special behavioral problems? Thu TheTruth 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
Some dooshbag said I hate women Wed IL DUCE TRUMP 3
Katie Morse ch.7 Jan 25 Judge Themis 2
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,976 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC