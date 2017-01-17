Anti-Trump Protesters March Through D...

Anti-Trump Protesters March Through Downtown Buffalo

Buffalo, NY Chants of "Donald Trump has got to go" and "No Trump, NO KKK, No racist USA" could be heard in downtown Buffalo Friday afternoon hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Tyler Norfolk was among the protesters.

Buffalo, NY

