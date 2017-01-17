Anti-Trump Protesters March Through Downtown Buffalo
Buffalo, NY Chants of "Donald Trump has got to go" and "No Trump, NO KKK, No racist USA" could be heard in downtown Buffalo Friday afternoon hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Tyler Norfolk was among the protesters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills
|1 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|2
|Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist
|7 hr
|Dont let facts ge...
|3
|Abluntrumphater
|13 hr
|punK
|37
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Sat
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|75
|Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16)
|Fri
|TheTruth
|19
|Do some black women dress like prostitutes?
|Fri
|TheTruth
|22
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC