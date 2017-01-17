Allan Harris Gets Kidney Transplant

Allan Harris Gets Kidney Transplant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY WBEN's own Traffic Command reporter is resting comfortably after receiving a new kidney. Allan Harris got the call Thursday afternoon and rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for the overnight transplant operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abluntrumphater 3 hr punK 37
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Well Well 20,775
Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist 9 hr Bflo Neocon 2
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 14 hr The TRUMP of Trolls 75
Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16) Fri TheTruth 19
Do some black women dress like prostitutes? Fri TheTruth 22
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs Thu Art Arckinbouler 57
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,137,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC