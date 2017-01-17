After 19 Deaths In 19 Days, County Beefs Up Drug Prosecution
After 19 suspected opioid deaths in as many days, prosecutors in one western New York county say they're putting more focus on drug cases. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and other county officials on Thursday announced the restoration of a stand-alone narcotics bureau that will aggressively target opioid dealers, including cases involving lesser amounts of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Now_What-
|20,772
|Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16)
|Fri
|TheTruth
|19
|Do some black women dress like prostitutes?
|Fri
|TheTruth
|22
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Rochester Truth
|74
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|Thu
|Art Arckinbouler
|57
|Roy's plumbing (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Carol we miss you
|10
|Lawyer faces assault charges (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Babalooshka
|17
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC