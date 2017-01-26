Across Upstate New York, Cities Affir...

Across Upstate New York, Cities Affirm Sanctuary Status - But Not Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

Within hours of President Donald Trump's executive order, meant to increase enforcement of federal immigration laws, mayors across New York State were reaffirming their cities' statuses as "sanctuary jurisdictions." That included Mayor Lovely Warren in Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills 47 min Bflo Neocon 12
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 8 hr lol 7
Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16) 8 hr lol 21
Do black people have special behavioral problems? 21 hr TheTruth 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
Some dooshbag said I hate women Wed IL DUCE TRUMP 3
Katie Morse ch.7 Wed Judge Themis 2
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County was issued at January 27 at 2:45PM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,542 • Total comments across all topics: 278,304,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC