Across Upstate New York, Cities Affirm Sanctuary Status - But Not Buffalo
Within hours of President Donald Trump's executive order, meant to increase enforcement of federal immigration laws, mayors across New York State were reaffirming their cities' statuses as "sanctuary jurisdictions." That included Mayor Lovely Warren in Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
