3 Arrested in Pursuit
Buffalo police have arrested three individuals in connection with Monday nights shots fired call that occurred at approximately 9:15pm. Central District detectives arrested 27 year old Joshua Copeland of Buffalo, 27 year old Marshawn Mills of Buffalo and 41 year old Jonnal Baker of Buffalo.
