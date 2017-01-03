3 Arrested in Pursuit

3 Arrested in Pursuit

Buffalo police have arrested three individuals in connection with Monday nights shots fired call that occurred at approximately 9:15pm. Central District detectives arrested 27 year old Joshua Copeland of Buffalo, 27 year old Marshawn Mills of Buffalo and 41 year old Jonnal Baker of Buffalo.

