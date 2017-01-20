2017 NFL Draft: more than 100 underclassmen declare for selection
The 2017 NFL Draft take place in Philadelphia from April 27 to 29 and with three months to go we have the official list of underclassmen who have declared. The deadline too submit an application was earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffalo Rumblings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|1 hr
|lol
|3
|Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills
|4 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Some dooshbag said I hate women
|12 hr
|IL DUCE TRUMP
|3
|Katie Morse ch.7
|14 hr
|Judge Themis
|2
|Ghetto assed names in the news
|14 hr
|Judge Themis
|6
|Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist
|Tue
|lol
|7
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC