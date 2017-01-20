20-Year-Old Arrested After Bringing Gun To School
A 20-year-old student at an alternative school near Buffalo faces charges after bringing a gun inside the school in his backpack. The finding led school officials to place the building on lockdown for most the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills
|14 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|4
|Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist
|15 hr
|lol
|7
|Harry Stewart (Junction West) (Jan '10)
|15 hr
|donp
|44
|First responders not allowed inside Wende Corre... (Jul '08)
|16 hr
|Hudsfinest
|218
|Jim Kelly's Club, what was it called? (Nov '12)
|16 hr
|dicknose
|31
|Ghetto assed names in the news
|19 hr
|Buck Rohde
|5
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Nickel City
|88
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC