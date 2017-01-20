20-Year-Old Arrested After Bringing G...

20-Year-Old Arrested After Bringing Gun To School

14 hrs ago

A 20-year-old student at an alternative school near Buffalo faces charges after bringing a gun inside the school in his backpack. The finding led school officials to place the building on lockdown for most the day.

