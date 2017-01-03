2 Alarm fire on Busti Ave. in Buffalo
Flames lit the pre-dawn skies over the west side of Buffalo Monday as a two alarm blaze erupted in a home on Busti Avenue near Virginia. The flames quickly spread to a second neighboring home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abluntrumphater
|7 hr
|stop resisting
|32
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|8 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|18
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|9 hr
|dolphinwithbayonette
|23
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|Lead Pipe Joe
|59
|any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13)
|Mon
|chrisfox1151977
|135
|Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY
|Sun
|Riva
|6
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|Jan 5
|Bflo Neocon
|52
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC