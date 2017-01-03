2 Alarm fire on Busti Ave. in Buffalo

2 Alarm fire on Busti Ave. in Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Flames lit the pre-dawn skies over the west side of Buffalo Monday as a two alarm blaze erupted in a home on Busti Avenue near Virginia. The flames quickly spread to a second neighboring home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abluntrumphater 7 hr stop resisting 32
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs 8 hr Bflo Neocon 18
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 9 hr dolphinwithbayonette 23
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 19 hr Lead Pipe Joe 59
any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13) Mon chrisfox1151977 135
Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY Sun Riva 6
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) Jan 5 Bflo Neocon 52
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,685 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,348

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC