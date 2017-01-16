11th annual Sweet Charity to benefit Food Bank of WNY

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy food and drink selections from more than 40 Western New York establishments during the 11th annual Sweet Charity to benefit the Food Bank of Western New York. Presented by James Desiderio Wholesale Produce, Sweet Charity will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Adam's Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.