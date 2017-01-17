1 Teen Killed, 3 Injured When Car Slams Into Tree In Buffalo
Police say a 17-year-old boy has died and three other teenagers are hospitalized after the car they were in crashed into a tree along a Buffalo street. The driver and three passengers, all 14-year-old girls, were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where the 17-year-old later died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|Lead Pipe Joe
|69
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|9 hr
|Art Arckinbouler
|57
|Roy's plumbing (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|Carol we miss you
|10
|Lawyer faces assault charges (Aug '09)
|20 hr
|Babalooshka
|17
|Supreme Court Race DO NOT vote for DisHon. John... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|BriteFartNews
|13
|WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08)
|Jan 16
|Suticat
|924
|Hubby affair at Xylem
|Jan 16
|fart seeker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC