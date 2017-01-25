1 in 4 U.S. Adults, 1 in 10 Teens Use...

1 in 4 U.S. Adults, 1 in 10 Teens Use Tobacco

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HON

Researchers looked at more than 46,000 people and found that 28 percent of American adults currently use some form of tobacco, while 9 percent of teens said they used tobacco in the past month. Even more worrisome, 40 percent of tobacco users turned to more than one product, with cigarettes and e-cigarettes being the most common combination, the researchers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr melvin perez 20,781
Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills 6 hr Pragmatic Intelle... 5
Some dooshbag said I hate women 6 hr IL DUCE TRUMP 3
Katie Morse ch.7 8 hr Judge Themis 2
Ghetto assed names in the news 8 hr Judge Themis 6
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 12 hr Buck Rohde 2
Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist Tue lol 7
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Erie County was issued at January 25 at 9:55PM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC