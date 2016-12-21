Woman Arraigned in Murder of Restaurant Owner
Buffalo, NY A Buffalo woman is charged in the death of a restaurant owner. 29-year-old Shanita Chapman is charged with second degree murder and first degree robbery in the death of 79-year-old Upender Bawa.
