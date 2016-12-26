Why would any GOOD coach or GM come to Buffalo
Since 1998 Buffalo has had 6 GM's and 8 head coaches - GM average just 3 years and coaches just a little over 2 years. So why would any up and coming coach come to Buffalo when they have a limited chance of success? I do not believe any young coach would chance wasting their career in Buffalo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffalo Rumblings.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eviction
|17 min
|buffalocomputer
|1
|Power Outage in Lancaster/Depew (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|9
|Snow plow customers left out in cold (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|Jason fix
|36
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|19 hr
|Buck Rohde
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Abluntrumphater
|Sun
|Bflo Neocon
|15
|Autism awareness (Aug '08)
|Dec 24
|witold Kowal
|279
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC