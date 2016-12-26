Why would any GOOD coach or GM come t...

Why would any GOOD coach or GM come to Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Buffalo Rumblings

Since 1998 Buffalo has had 6 GM's and 8 head coaches - GM average just 3 years and coaches just a little over 2 years. So why would any up and coming coach come to Buffalo when they have a limited chance of success? I do not believe any young coach would chance wasting their career in Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffalo Rumblings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eviction 17 min buffalocomputer 1
News Power Outage in Lancaster/Depew (Oct '07) 6 hr Bflo Neocon 9
News Snow plow customers left out in cold (Jan '09) 9 hr Jason fix 36
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 19 hr Buck Rohde 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
Abluntrumphater Sun Bflo Neocon 15
News Autism awareness (Aug '08) Dec 24 witold Kowal 279
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,249 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,060

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC