Watch July Talk's Leah Fay Destroy a Sexist Heckler
A concertgoer who thought he could get away with yelling a sexist vulgarity at avowed feminist Leah Fay was abruptly put in his place -- first by the singer, then by security guards. During July Talk 's Friday show in Buffalo, N.Y., a man interrupted a quiet, intimate part of the show by yelling, "Show him your tits."
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Autism awareness (Aug '08)
|8 hr
|witold Kowal
|279
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|Aint dat da troof
|35
|Abluntrumphater
|10 hr
|Aint dat da troof
|12
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|20 hr
|Ricky P
|90
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Fri
|FFS
|1
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Magaddino crime f...
|57
