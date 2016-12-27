Ub WBB still #3 in newest Mid-Major P...

Ub WBB still #3 in newest Mid-Major Poll from CollegeInsider.com

Buffalo remains at #3 this week behind Green bay and Gonzaga, and just ahead of #4 Ohio. This is a poll conducted of mid-major WBB coaches.

