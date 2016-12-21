Trump Campaign Official Under Fire Over Racist Remarks About Obamas
Carl Paladino, a Trump ally, said Michelle Obama should be "let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe" https://t.co/xihOJ8fqr4 The weekly publication Artvoice surveyed several prominent Buffalo, New York residents about their hopes for 2017. In remarks that appeared Thursday, Paladino said he hopes the president catches mad cow disease.
