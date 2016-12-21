Through architecture, studio aims to bridge disconnect between police, community
"Our aim was that through the architecture itself, the building should be fostering that relationship with the campus community every day." BUFFALO, N.Y. In October, University at Buffalo Police held a one-day event called Coffee With a Cop as a way to foster good relations with students and the larger campus community.
