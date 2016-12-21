The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Plots Solo Album, Living Room Tour

The Hold Steady 's Craig Finn will release his third solo album, We All Want the Same Things, March 24th via Partisan Records. "Solo records allow me to be a little more vulnerable and maybe a little more personal, maybe a little more mundane," says indie-rock veteran Finn posted the album artwork and a few details about the record on Instagram , writing, "I made a record with some friends over the past year or so … It's got songs about love, survival, and a bunch of other stuff.

