The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Plots Solo Album, Living Room Tour
The Hold Steady 's Craig Finn will release his third solo album, We All Want the Same Things, March 24th via Partisan Records. "Solo records allow me to be a little more vulnerable and maybe a little more personal, maybe a little more mundane," says indie-rock veteran Finn posted the album artwork and a few details about the record on Instagram , writing, "I made a record with some friends over the past year or so … It's got songs about love, survival, and a bunch of other stuff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abluntrumphater
|5 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|13 hr
|punK
|3
|Autism awareness (Aug '08)
|Sat
|witold Kowal
|279
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Aint dat da troof
|35
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Ricky P
|90
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Magaddino crime f...
|57
|Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Sgt Billy
|1,260
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC