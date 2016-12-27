Tesla, Panasonic Agree to Make PV Cel...

Tesla, Panasonic Agree to Make PV Cells in Buffalo, New York

Japanese electronics company Panasonic and U.S. electric car maker Tesla said Tuesday they plan to begin production of photovoltaic cells and modules at a factory in Buffalo, New York. The two companies said they finalized an agreement calling for Tokyo-based Panasonic to pay capital costs for the manufacturing.

