Sears to Close Galleria, Boulevard Locations
Buffalo, NY Walden Galleria is losing one of its original anchor tenants. Sears is shuttering the Cheektowaga location as well as the Boulevard Mall location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats a good porn site. (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|Jim Beam
|26
|Abluntrumphater
|9 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|21
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar...
|15 hr
|Solarman
|5
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|Turd Ferguson
|37
|Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro...
|16 hr
|Turd Ferguson
|1
|Eviction
|Tue
|Bflo Neocon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC