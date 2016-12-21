Schwab RIAs: Accept digital platforms, or lose your edge

Schwab surprised the industry with the recent launch of a hybrid robo adviser offering, since it had already two operational digital platforms with over $10 billion in AUM - Schwab Intelligent Portfolios and Schwab Institutional Intelligent Portfolios. In a roundtable discussion organized by Schwab at its latest IMPACT conference in San Diego, Michael Heburn, chief operating officer of Buffalo, New York-based Level Financial Advisors; Philip Kessler, managing partner of Columbus, Ohio-based SWS Partners, and Cam Goodwin, CEO and managing partner of Franklin, Tennessee-based HawsGoodwin Financial, gathered to talk about their experiences in utilizing the firm's institutional offering.

