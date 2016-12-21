Schutte-Buffalo names new president
Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC, a Buffalo, New York-based manufacturer of size reduction equipment and systems solutions, has named Chris Berardi its new president. Effective Jan. 2, 2017, Berardi will assume the positions of president and GM of Schutte-Buffalo.
