Retail Strategist: Gifts Returns Cost Industry 'Big Bucks'
Buffalo, NY Returns of unwanted gifts have become a huge problem and one which is costing the retails industry billions of dollars per year, according to a New York retail strategist. "Retail is going through a Darwinian ice age where many retailers are filing for bankruptcy or could file for bankruptcy because of the loss profit on returns, it just puts unprecedented pressure on retailers," said Burt P. Flickinger, III, Managing Director of Strategic Resource Group.
