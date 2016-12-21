Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama comments
There are 3 comments on the Albany Times Union story from Friday, titled Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama comments. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:
Donald Trump, left, stands with Carl Pasquale Paladino, businessman and political activist from Buffalo, after he spoke to a crowd of Second Amendment advocates rallying against the NY SAFE Act at the Empire State Plaza Tuesday, April 1, 2014, in Albany, N.Y. less Donald Trump, left, stands with Carl Pasquale Paladino, businessman and political activist from Buffalo, after he spoke to a crowd of Second Amendment advocates rallying against the NY SAFE Act at the Empire ... more American businessman and political activist Carl Paladino is seen before a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Times Union Center on Monday, April 11, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. less American businessman and political activist Carl Paladino is seen before a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Times Union Center on Monday, April 11, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. ORG XMIT: ... (more)
#1 Friday
Typical Trump Supporter. Pure white Trash!
#2 14 hrs ago
I wish Trump would have picked Paladino instead of that Pence person for VP running mate.. Paladino is bigtime tight and tells it like it is.
#3 13 hrs ago
buck. hmm. what to do. what should be done. buck.
