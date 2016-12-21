Probation for Former School Official Who Stole Funds From Schools
Buffalo, NY A Buffalo woman is spared jail time after being convicted of stealing thousands from Buffalo Public Schools. 56 year old Debbie Buckley was sentenced to three years probation.
