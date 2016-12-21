Paladino wants Michelle Obama to a return to being a
Former gubernatorial candidate and co-chair of President-elect Donald Trump's New York campaign Carl Paladino is standing by comments about Michelle Obama made in Buffalo weekly ArtVoice that have sparked outcry on social media. WKBW and the Buffalo News reported Friday morning that Paladino is standing by his comments that he would like to see the first lady "return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
