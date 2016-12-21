NYSUT to Elia: Boot Paladino from Buffalo school board
The powerful New York State United Teachers union has renewed its call for state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to bounce Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Board of Education, saying his racist or otherwise offensive comments about the Obamas make him "unfit to serve." Paladino apologized, after a fashion, for the remarks in a Tuesday statement to the Buffalo alt-weekly Artvoice, which published them last week as part of their year-ahead survey of local personalities.
