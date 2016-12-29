Light of Day New York City to Celebra...

Light of Day New York City to Celebrate Clarence Clemons at The Cutting Room

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

With a goal of topping last year's record-breaking $525,000 raised in its ongoing battle against Parkinson's disease, LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2017: The Beat Goes On, presented by the Asbury Park Press, returns to Manhattan with LIGHT OF DAY New York City : Celebrating the Life and Birthday of Clarence Clemons, a very special concert event for the world-renowned Light of Day Foundation. The 10-day Light of Day Winterfest will bring over 150 music acts to 30 venues in three New Jersey cities, New York City , and Philadelphia, January 6-16, 2017, following holiday season tours of Europe and Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr I despise most pe... 20,755
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) 22 hr Buck Rohde 11
Whats a good porn site. (Oct '09) Thu Jim Beam 26
Abluntrumphater Wed Bflo Neocon 21
News Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar... Wed Solarman 5
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) Wed Turd Ferguson 37
Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro... Wed Turd Ferguson 1
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County was issued at December 30 at 12:44PM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,818 • Total comments across all topics: 277,457,210

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC