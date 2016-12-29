Light of Day New York City to Celebrate Clarence Clemons at The Cutting Room

With a goal of topping last year's record-breaking $525,000 raised in its ongoing battle against Parkinson's disease, LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2017: The Beat Goes On, presented by the Asbury Park Press, returns to Manhattan with LIGHT OF DAY New York City : Celebrating the Life and Birthday of Clarence Clemons, a very special concert event for the world-renowned Light of Day Foundation. The 10-day Light of Day Winterfest will bring over 150 music acts to 30 venues in three New Jersey cities, New York City , and Philadelphia, January 6-16, 2017, following holiday season tours of Europe and Canada.

