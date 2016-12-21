Lawmakers approve Buffalo's Green Code
Development in Buffalo is about to have new rules, ranging from how many parking spaces are required for apartments to how high buildings can be. The changes follow Tuesday's approval of the new Green Code by the Common Council.
