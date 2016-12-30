Kate Fowler named director of It Happened to Alexa Foundation
The board of directors of the It Happened to Alexa Foundation announced the appointment of Dr. Kate J. Fowler to the position of executive director. In her new role, Fowler's responsibilities will include conducting community outreach, providing direct assistance to victims, increasing donor engagement and planning and coordinating events.
