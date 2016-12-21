Instant Canalside Neighborhood Concept Gaining Ground
What do you think of housing on the site of the old aud downtown? City and state officials are starting to weigh in on plans being advanced by preservationist Tim Tielman, urging various public land owners to consider ways to create an instant neighborhood there "You could have housing, but it should be mixed with restaurant and commercial use, not just sitting in an island alone, where only people who live there can go there," says Councilman David Franczyk, whose Fillmore Dist. includes Canalside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Autism awareness (Aug '08)
|8 hr
|witold Kowal
|279
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|Aint dat da troof
|35
|Abluntrumphater
|10 hr
|Aint dat da troof
|12
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|20 hr
|Ricky P
|90
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Fri
|FFS
|1
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Magaddino crime f...
|57
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC