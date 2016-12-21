Installation Of Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom Begins
The annual task involves placing nearly two miles of barrier at the mouth of Lake Erie where it flows into the Niagara River. The idea is to hold back the flow of ice from the lake into the river, where it can jam up and reduce the water flow needed for hydro-electric power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
