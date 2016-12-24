Grand Island Lions Club: Donations made at annual Christmas party
Grand Island Lions members brought donations for the Neighbors Foundation of Grand Island and the International Institute of Buffalo when they attended their annual Christmas Party on Dec. 14 at the Buffalo Launch Club. Pictured dropping off donations to the institute is Lion Fred Ruocco along with Eva Hassett, executive director of the institute.
