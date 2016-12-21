Former Youth Baseball President Admits Stealing From League
Prosecutors say Kevin Chodkowski was the president of the West Seneca Youth Baseball Association in suburban Buffalo from 2011-2014 when he diverted cash from fundraisers and registrations to his personal bank account and made unauthorized withdrawals from the league's checking account.
