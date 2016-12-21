Former Youth Baseball President Admit...

Former Youth Baseball President Admits Stealing From League

Prosecutors say Kevin Chodkowski was the president of the West Seneca Youth Baseball Association in suburban Buffalo from 2011-2014 when he diverted cash from fundraisers and registrations to his personal bank account and made unauthorized withdrawals from the league's checking account.

