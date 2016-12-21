Every Time I Die Rejoined By Former Drummer At Holiday Shows [News]
Every Time I Die's recent holiday shows in their native Buffalo, NY have a surprise for fans with former drummer Mike "Ratboy" Novak returned to the stage with the band for a few tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|4 hr
|Buck Rohde
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Abluntrumphater
|Sun
|Bflo Neocon
|15
|Autism awareness (Aug '08)
|Sat
|witold Kowal
|279
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Aint dat da troof
|35
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Ricky P
|90
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|Magaddino crime f...
|57
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC