Every Time I Die Rejoined By Former Drummer At Holiday Shows [News]

Every Time I Die's recent holiday shows in their native Buffalo, NY have a surprise for fans with former drummer Mike "Ratboy" Novak returned to the stage with the band for a few tracks.

