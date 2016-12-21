Drunk Driving Awareness Campaigns Kic...

Drunk Driving Awareness Campaigns Kick Off Before NYE

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

During the holiday season, State Police are once again putting an emphasis on stopping drunk driving. For the 30th straight year, New York State Police and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are joining forces for their red ribbon campaign to promote awareness about the dangers of driving.

