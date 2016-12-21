Denounce racist statements; Environmental justice on the ballot | Feedback
Regarding Carl Paladino's recent statements that President Barack Obama should die of mad cow disease and first lady Michelle Obama should be "let loose on the outback of Zimbabwe," unless people speak out against a bigoted racist like Paladino, despicable comments like his become acceptable and end up being the new norm. Sitting on the sideline and being silent is not an option.
