Denounce racist statements; Environmental justice on the ballot | Feedback

12 hrs ago

Regarding Carl Paladino's recent statements that President Barack Obama should die of mad cow disease and first lady Michelle Obama should be "let loose on the outback of Zimbabwe," unless people speak out against a bigoted racist like Paladino, despicable comments like his become acceptable and end up being the new norm. Sitting on the sideline and being silent is not an option.

