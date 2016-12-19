DBTB Quiz: Sabres with the Same Number, Same Last Initial
Hey gang! Let me say, hats off to tfalls for putting together the most recent quiz, a challenging dive into the Rick Martin trade tree - definitely check it out if you haven't already. The most recent one I have put together is a test of recall when it comes to Sabres' jersey numbers and the players who wore them - specifically when multiple players whose last names begin with the same letter also wore the same number for Buffalo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Autism awareness (Aug '08)
|8 hr
|witold Kowal
|279
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|Aint dat da troof
|35
|Abluntrumphater
|10 hr
|Aint dat da troof
|12
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|20 hr
|Ricky P
|90
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Fri
|FFS
|1
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Magaddino crime f...
|57
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC