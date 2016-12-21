County recognizes deputies for rescue

A swift response from two Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies saved the life of a motorcyclist who suffered a serious injury in a crash last month. Legislator Terry Niebel, R-Sheridan, presented Beichner and Howlett with a letter of commendation for responding to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Route 83 in the town of Villenova on Nov. 18. As the two arrived on scene, they found the motorcyclist, 28-year-old Derek A. Deszcz, with a life-threatening injury due to massive blood loss.

